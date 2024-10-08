SSE Advances Share Buyback Program

SSE (GB:SSE) has released an update.

SSE plc has announced the purchase of 121,940 of its own ordinary shares at an average price of 1830.1658 pence per share as part of its £75 million share buyback programme. These shares, bought through UBS AG London Branch on the London Stock Exchange, will be held as treasury shares. To date, the company has acquired a total of 1,531,033 shares under the programme, affecting the total number of voting rights available to shareholders.

For further insights into GB:SSE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.