SRT Marine Systems Reports 426% Revenue Surge Amid Expanding Global Contracts

SRT Marine Systems ( (GB:SRT) ) has shared an update.

SRT Marine Systems PLC reported a significant 426% increase in revenues to £78.0 million for the year ended June 30, 2025, driven by the commencement of multiple system projects. The company has secured £325 million in system contracts and a new pipeline of £1.8 billion, reflecting growing demand for their maritime surveillance systems. Operational highlights include the implementation of the SRT-MDA System with five sovereign customers and significant investment in AI-driven system functionality. A new contract worth approximately US$200 million has been awarded by a sovereign customer, pending project contract and financing. The company is also advancing its NEXUS data and voice transceiver, with plans to expand into digital onboard navigation and other areas. SRT’s strategic focus on AI and system integration positions it strongly in the global maritime surveillance market, with expectations of continued growth.

Spark’s Take on GB:SRT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SRT is a Neutral.

While SRT Marine Systems showcases promising business momentum through strategic projects and contracts, it faces substantial financial challenges. The stock’s technical indicators are positive, indicating strong market interest, but financial instability and valuation uncertainties weigh significantly on the overall score.

More about SRT Marine Systems

SRT Marine Systems PLC is a global company specializing in the development and provision of integrated maritime surveillance, monitoring, management, and safety systems. These systems are utilized by coast guards, fishery authorities, infrastructure, and vessel owners for managing and controlling maritime domains. Their applications include security, safety, search and rescue, law enforcement, fisheries management, illegal fishing detection, and environmental monitoring.

Average Trading Volume: 330,874

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £203.8M

