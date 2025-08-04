SRS HOLDINGS Reports Increased Sales but Declining Profits in Q1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

SRS HOLDINGS CO.,LTD. ( (JP:8163) ) just unveiled an announcement.

SRS HOLDINGS CO., LTD. reported consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025, showing an increase in net sales by 18.6% year-on-year to 17,874 million yen. However, the company experienced a decline in operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners of the parent, indicating challenges in maintaining profitability despite increased sales. The company forecasts a positive outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with expected growth in net sales and profits.

More about SRS HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.

SRS HOLDINGS CO., LTD. operates in the food service industry and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company focuses on providing a variety of dining experiences and services, catering to a diverse market.

Average Trading Volume: 78,491

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen53.88B

