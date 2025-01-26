SRG Housing Finance Announces Extra-Ordinary General Meeting

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

The latest announcement is out from SRG Housing Finance Ltd. ( (IN:SRGHFL) ).

SRG Housing Finance Limited has announced the publication of a newspaper advertisement regarding the notice of their upcoming Extra-Ordinary General Meeting. This meeting is scheduled for February 19, 2025, and the announcement was made in accordance with SEBI regulations, underlining the company’s commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement.

More about SRG Housing Finance Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: -9.07%

Average Trading Volume: 577

Current Market Cap: 4.87B INR

