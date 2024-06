Squarespace (SQSP) has issued an update.

Squarespace, Inc. has struck a deal to sell its subsidiary, Tock LLC, to American Express Travel Related Services Company, Inc. for $400 million in cash. The transaction is contingent on customary terms and adjustments as per their Securities Purchase Agreement. This move is set to make waves in the financial markets, signaling strategic shifts for both entities involved.

