Spruce Power Appoints Thomas Cimino as Interim CFO

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

The latest update is out from Spruce Power Holding ( (SPRU) ).

On June 5, 2025, Spruce Power Holding Corporation appointed Thomas Cimino as Interim Chief Financial Officer following the departure of former CFO Sarah Wells. Cimino, who brings over 25 years of financial expertise, will serve in this role at least through August 2025, guiding the company during its transition while Spruce searches for a permanent CFO. His extensive experience in financial reporting and strategic advisory across various sectors is expected to bolster Spruce’s operational efficiencies and growth strategies.

Spark’s Take on SPRU Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SPRU is a Neutral.

Spruce Power Holding’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its poor financial performance, characterized by ongoing net losses, high debt, and negative cash flow. Technical analysis suggests bearish momentum, while valuation metrics highlight difficulties. The earnings call provides some optimism with revenue growth and strategic plans, but challenges remain significant.

To see Spark’s full report on SPRU stock, click here.

More about Spruce Power Holding

Spruce Power Holding Corporation is a leading owner and operator of distributed solar energy assets across the United States, providing subscription-based services that enable homeowners to benefit from rooftop solar power and battery storage without significant upfront investment or maintenance costs. The company manages cash flows from approximately 85,000 home solar assets and contracts nationwide.

Average Trading Volume: 96,418

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $33.87M

For detailed information about SPRU stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.