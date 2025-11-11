Spruce Biosciences Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. ( (SPRB) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Spruce Biosciences, Inc. presented to its investors.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California, focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for neurological disorders with significant unmet medical needs. In its latest earnings report for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, Spruce Biosciences reported a net loss of $8.2 million, a slight improvement from the $8.7 million loss in the same quarter of the previous year. The company’s cash and cash equivalents have decreased significantly to $10.7 million from $38.8 million at the beginning of the year, highlighting the financial challenges it faces. The company has also undergone a significant reduction in workforce and implemented a reverse stock split to maintain its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Despite these challenges, Spruce Biosciences continues to focus on its key product candidates, including tralesinidase alfa and tildacerfont, while seeking additional financing to support its operations. Looking ahead, the management remains focused on advancing its clinical development programs and exploring strategic alternatives to secure necessary funding for future growth.

