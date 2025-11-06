Sprout Social Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth

Sprout Social Inc Class A ( (SPT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Sprout Social Inc Class A presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Sprout Social Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, serving approximately 30,000 brands with tools for publishing, engagement, customer care, and analytics across major social media networks.

In its third-quarter 2025 financial results, Sprout Social reported a 13% increase in revenue compared to the same period last year, reaching $115.6 million. The company also highlighted a strong performance in its enterprise segment, with significant growth in customer adoption and strategic partnerships.

Key financial metrics from the quarter include a GAAP operating loss of $9.1 million, an improvement from the $16.9 million loss in the previous year, and a non-GAAP operating income of $13.7 million, up from $7.5 million. The company also reported a non-GAAP net income of $13.4 million, compared to $7.3 million in the third quarter of 2024. Cash and cash equivalents stood at $90.6 million, with a non-GAAP free cash flow of $10.3 million.

Sprout Social’s strategic initiatives included launching new integrations with Canva and Salesforce, and being recognized as a top influencer marketing platform. The company also expanded its customer base, adding notable names like Xerox and the Royal Family.

Looking ahead, Sprout Social expects fourth-quarter revenue between $118.2 million and $119.0 million, with a non-GAAP net income per share between $0.15 and $0.17. For the full year 2025, the company anticipates revenue between $454.9 million and $455.7 million, reflecting its continued focus on enterprise growth and strategic partnerships.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue