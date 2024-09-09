Sprott Trust Updates Sales Agreement Terms

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust Trust Units (SPPP) has released an update.

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust has amended its Sales Agreement, enabling the Trust to file additional registration statements for the offering of its units. Key changes include updated settlement processes for sales of Placement Units and the establishment of new terms for written notices and electronic communications between involved parties. The amendment reaffirms that, except for the specified changes, all previous terms of the Sales Agreement will remain in effect.

