Sprott Physical Gold Trust Reports Strong Financial Growth as of September 2025

An announcement from Sprott Physical Gold Trust Units ( (PHYS) ) is now available.
For the nine months ending September 30, 2025, Sprott Physical Gold Trust reported significant financial growth, with unrealized gains on physical gold bullion reaching $4,271.4 million, compared to $1,749.0 million in the same period in 2024. The Trust issued 53,985,377 units for gross proceeds of $1,307.2 million and redeemed units worth $69.9 million in gold bullion. The net assets of the Trust increased to $14,111.9 million, with a unit price rise from $20.59 to $30.07, reflecting a 46.0% return compared to the spot gold return of 47.0%.
More about Sprott Physical Gold Trust Units
Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed-end mutual fund trust based in Ontario, Canada, managed by Sprott Asset Management LP. The Trust primarily invests in physical gold bullion, providing investors with a secure and exchange-traded alternative to directly holding physical gold. Its units are traded on the NYSE Arca and the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Average Trading Volume: 4,304,937
