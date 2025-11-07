Sprott Physical Gold Trust Reports Strong Financial Growth as of September 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

For the nine months ending September 30, 2025, Sprott Physical Gold Trust reported significant financial growth, with unrealized gains on physical gold bullion reaching $4,271.4 million, compared to $1,749.0 million in the same period in 2024. The Trust issued 53,985,377 units for gross proceeds of $1,307.2 million and redeemed units worth $69.9 million in gold bullion. The net assets of the Trust increased to $14,111.9 million, with a unit price rise from $20.59 to $30.07, reflecting a 46.0% return compared to the spot gold return of 47.0%.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed-end mutual fund trust based in Ontario, Canada, managed by Sprott Asset Management LP. The Trust primarily invests in physical gold bullion, providing investors with a secure and exchange-traded alternative to directly holding physical gold. Its units are traded on the NYSE Arca and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

