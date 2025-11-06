Sprott Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth

Sprott Inc ( (SII) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Sprott Inc presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Sprott Inc. is a global asset management firm specializing in investments in precious metals and critical materials, with a focus on exchange-listed products, managed equities, and private strategies. The company recently reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, highlighting significant growth in assets under management (AUM) and strong sales performance.

In the third quarter of 2025, Sprott’s AUM reached $49.1 billion, marking a 23% increase from the previous quarter and a 56% rise from the end of 2024. This growth was driven by market value appreciation, particularly in precious metals, and robust net sales, which totaled $1.1 billion for the quarter. The company also launched three new ETFs earlier in the year, contributing to a significant increase in ETF AUM from less than $400 million in 2022 to over $4.5 billion.

Key financial metrics showed positive trends, with management fees rising by 30% compared to the same quarter last year, and adjusted EBITDA increasing by 54% year-over-year. However, carried interest and performance fees saw a decline in the quarter, though they improved on a year-to-date basis. The company’s net income for the quarter was $13.2 million, slightly up from the previous year, despite the impact of a new cash-settled stock-based compensation plan.

Looking ahead, Sprott’s management remains optimistic about the company’s future, supported by its strong positioning in the precious metals and critical materials sectors. The company declared a 33% increase in its quarterly dividend, reflecting confidence in its financial health and growth prospects.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue