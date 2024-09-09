Sprott Gold Trust Amends Sales Agreement

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Units (PHYS) has released an update.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust has amended its Sales Agreement with agents Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Virtu Americas LLC, and Virtu Canada Corp. to facilitate the sale of trust units. The amendment includes changes to registration statement terms, settlement dates for sales, and notice delivery methods, ensuring compliance with securities regulations and operational efficiency. These modifications will continue to support the Trust’s ability to offer and sell units to investors.

