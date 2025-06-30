Sprintex Secures Financial Flexibility with Extended Loan Agreements

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sprintex Limited ( (AU:SIX) ) has shared an announcement.

Sprintex Limited has extended the maturity dates of its convertible note and loan agreements, totaling A$2.85 million, with China Automotive Holdings Limited and Distacom Enterprises Limited. This extension provides Sprintex with increased financial flexibility to pursue upcoming sales and marketing initiatives, including a significant trial with Van Drie Group, which could lead to substantial revenue. The agreements reflect strong support from stakeholders and are expected to enhance the company’s operational capabilities and shareholder value.

More about Sprintex Limited

Sprintex Limited, founded in 2003 in Australia, specializes in engineering, research, product development, and manufacturing of ultra high-speed electric motors and clean air compressors. The company is a leader in energy-efficient solutions for industrial and automotive sectors, focusing on clean air technologies. Sprintex’s products include G Series blowers for industrial applications and fuel cell compressors for clean energy, as well as high-speed electric motor-driven compressors for hybrid and petrol vehicles.

Average Trading Volume: 537,969

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$31.43M

