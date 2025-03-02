Sprintex Secures CE Certification for New Jet Blowers, Eyes Global Expansion

Sprintex Limited ( (AU:SIX) ) has provided an update.

Sprintex Limited has achieved CE Mark certification for its new range of industrial jet blowers, allowing entry into the European Union and 28 other countries. This milestone supports an aggressive sales strategy targeting industries such as data centers and wastewater projects, leveraging the blowers’ competitive advantages in energy savings and installation costs. The company is also pursuing UL and CUL certifications to expand into North American markets, aiming for a significant global market presence.

More about Sprintex Limited

Sprintex Limited operates in the industrial equipment sector, specializing in the development and production of high-speed industrial jet blowers. The company focuses on providing innovative solutions for various industries, including data centers, wastewater projects, aquaculture, and pneumatic projects, with an emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability.

YTD Price Performance: -21.31%

Average Trading Volume: 244,944

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$27.06M

