Sprintex Limited Announces Cessation of Securities

Sprintex Limited ( (AU:SIX) ) has issued an update.

Sprintex Limited has announced the cessation of 41,445,696 securities due to the expiry of options or other convertible securities without exercise or conversion as of June 30, 2025. This development may impact the company’s capital structure and could have implications for its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Sprintex Limited

Average Trading Volume: 537,969

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$31.43M

