Sprinklr Expands Board with Key Leadership Appointments

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

Sprinklr ( (CXM) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On January 29, 2025, Sprinklr announced the expansion of its Board of Directors with the appointments of Jan R. Hauser and Stephen M. Ward, Jr. Hauser, a prominent finance leader, will join the Audit Committee and later succeed Ed Gillis as its Chair, while Ward, a former CEO of Lenovo, will be part of the Compensation Committee. Ed Gillis will resign from his position as Chair of the Audit Committee on March 31, 2025, and from the Board on June 12, 2025, after ten years of service. These strategic appointments are expected to bolster Sprinklr’s leadership and support its growth and innovation in the AI-powered customer experience management sector.

More about Sprinklr

Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company focused on delivering unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) through advanced AI technologies. The company helps businesses provide human experiences across various modern channels and serves more than 1,800 enterprises, including global brands like Microsoft, P&G, and Samsung, as well as over 60% of the Fortune 100. Headquartered in New York City, Sprinklr aims to enhance customer satisfaction by integrating and unifying teams.

YTD Price Performance: 6.79%

Average Trading Volume: 2,567,284

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: $2.35B

Learn more about CXM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.