Spree Acquisition Risk of Delisting Amid Market Cap Concerns

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Ltd. Class A (SHAP) has released an update.

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited has been notified by the NYSE that it fails to meet the required public float market capitalization of $40 million, putting its listing at risk. The company is considering its options in response to this warning, which could lead to delisting and suspension of trading if not resolved. This situation may negatively impact the liquidity and value of Spree’s securities, leaving investors watching closely as the company explores potential remedies.

