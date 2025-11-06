SportsHero Limited Requests Voluntary Suspension of Securities

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from SportsHero Limited ( (AU:SHO) ).

SportsHero Limited has requested a voluntary suspension of its securities from the Australian Securities Exchange pending the outcome of a legal application to the Supreme Court of Western Australia. This suspension is related to the company’s inadvertent failure to lodge necessary cleansing notices for shares issued in September and October 2025, with trading expected to resume by 10 November 2025 or upon the announcement of the court’s decision.

More about SportsHero Limited

SportsHero Limited operates in the sports industry, focusing on providing digital sports engagement platforms. The company is known for its innovative solutions that enhance fan interaction and engagement with sports content.

Average Trading Volume: 1,067,146

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$32.56M

