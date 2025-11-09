SportsHero Limited Appoints Grace Clapham as Growth Strategy Advisor

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

SportsHero Limited ( (AU:SHO) ) has shared an update.

SportsHero Limited has appointed Grace Clapham as its new Growth Strategy Advisor. Grace, a highly respected executive and entrepreneur, brings extensive experience in community-driven growth and strategic partnerships, having worked with global brands like Meta and LinkedIn. Her appointment is expected to enhance SportsHero’s leadership team and accelerate the company’s growth and market expansion, particularly in Southeast Asia.

More about SportsHero Limited

SportsHero Limited operates in the e-sports gaming industry, focusing on community-based platforms across Southeast Asia. The company aims to expand its market presence and enhance its strategic growth initiatives.

YTD Price Performance: 135.29%

Average Trading Volume: 999,367

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$32.56M

