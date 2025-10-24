Sports Entertainment Group Sets Date for 2025 AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Sports Entertainment Group Limited ( (AU:SEG) ).

Sports Entertainment Group Limited has announced the details of its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), which is scheduled to take place on November 26, 2025, in Southbank, Victoria. The meeting will be available both in-person and via a live webcast, allowing shareholders to participate remotely. Shareholders are encouraged to submit proxy votes and questions in advance if attending online, as live interaction will not be possible during the webcast.

