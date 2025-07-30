Spok Holdings Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Spok Holdings ( (SPOK) ) has issued an update.

Spok Holdings announced its second quarter 2025 results, highlighting a 33% increase in net income and a 6% rise in adjusted EBITDA compared to the previous year. The company reported significant growth in software operations bookings, which rose by 34% year-over-year, and increased its financial guidance for 2025, reflecting strong performance and strategic investments in its products and infrastructure.

The most recent analyst rating on (SPOK) stock is a Buy with a $20.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Spok Holdings stock, see the SPOK Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SPOK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SPOK is a Outperform.

Spok Holdings’ strong earnings call performance and solid financial metrics are the primary drivers of the stock score. While technical indicators suggest potential overbought conditions, the overall sentiment remains positive due to robust software growth and strategic initiatives.

To see Spark’s full report on SPOK stock, click here.

More about Spok Holdings

Spok Holdings, Inc. is a global leader in healthcare communications, focusing on providing industry-leading solutions that enhance communication within the healthcare sector.

Average Trading Volume: 119,494

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $358.2M

See more data about SPOK stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue