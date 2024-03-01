Splash Beverage Group Welcomes New Expert Director

Splash Beverage Group (SBEV) has issued an update.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. has enhanced its Board of Directors by appointing Dr. John Paglia, a seasoned finance professor and experienced corporate advisor, as a new Director. With a rich background that includes leadership roles and committee memberships at various companies, Dr. Paglia brings substantial expertise to the board. His academic credentials and professional certifications further solidify his qualifications for guiding the Company’s strategic direction. Dr. Paglia’s appointment also comes with an option grant to purchase company shares, underscoring the company’s commitment to aligning board members’ interests with those of shareholders.

