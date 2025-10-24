Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd. Successfully Concludes 2025 AGM with All Resolutions Passed

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd. ( (AU:ST1) ) just unveiled an update.

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd. held its 2025 Annual General Meeting, where all proposed resolutions were carried, including the adoption of the remuneration report, re-election of a director, ratification of prior share issues, and approval of performance rights grants. The approval of a 10% placement facility and a change of company name were also confirmed, indicating a strategic move to enhance operational flexibility and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:ST1) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd. stock, see the AU:ST1 Stock Forecast page.

More about Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd.

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd. operates in the technology sector, providing secure, sustainable, and scalable solutions. The company focuses on delivering technology services and products that cater to various market needs.

Average Trading Volume: 59,849

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$102.7M

Learn more about ST1 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue