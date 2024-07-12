Spirit Tech Announces Performance Rights Cessation

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd. (AU:ST1) has released an update.

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd has announced the cessation of 1,704,980 performance rights due to unmet conditions, as detailed in their latest securities notification dated July 12, 2024. The cessation, effective from June 30, 2024, implies that the conditional rights to these securities have lapsed. This development may interest investors tracking the company’s performance and equity structure.

