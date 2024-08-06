Spirent Communications Reports H1 2024 Results

Spirent Communications (GB:SPT) has released an update.

Spirent Communications PLC faced challenging market conditions in the first half of 2024, with a decline in order intake, revenue, and adjusted profit due to an industry-wide slowdown and customer caution following Keysight Technologies’ acquisition offer. The company remains focused on innovation and diversification, launching new products like the Data Centre AI Testing solution, and expects to capitalize on the future upturn in demand for 5G technology. Despite current challenges, Spirent is progressing with its diversification strategy, particularly in financial services, and anticipates growth opportunities in 5G and core network spending.

