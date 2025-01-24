Spindox S.P.A Collaborates on Horizon Europe Project for Visually Impaired Youth

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Spindox S.P.A ( (IT:SPN) ) has provided an update.

Spindox S.P.A has announced its partnership with VIPPSTAR, a Horizon Europe initiative, to develop digital assistance avatars for visually impaired children and adolescents. This collaboration underscores Spindox’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology for social impact, as it leads the development of the avatar, which is part of a larger, multidisciplinary European consortium project. The project aims to revolutionize rehabilitation and autonomous assistance for visually impaired youth, with substantial funding from the European Commission.

More about Spindox S.P.A

Spindox S.P.A is a prominent Italian company in the information technology sector, focusing on innovation through technological consulting, industrial research, and a broad range of product offerings. The company boasts expertise in IT strategy, user experience, quality assurance, data intelligence, and more, with a notable growth rate. It employs 1,300 individuals across multiple locations in Italy and internationally.

YTD Price Performance: -5.24%

Average Trading Volume: 4,969

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €57.87M

