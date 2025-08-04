Spindox Joins InnoMec+ for Sustainable Manufacturing Innovation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Spindox S.P.A ( (IT:SPN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Spindox S.p.A. is part of the InnoMec+ project, which aims to drive the digital, green, and secure transition of the mechanical supply chain. The project, which has been admitted to the PR FESR Lombardy Funds, involves a collaboration with several partners and has been ranked first among over 130 submissions. It will receive a contribution of about 2 million euros, with Spindox playing a crucial role in developing components for energy-aware scheduling, production waste management, and software orchestration. This initiative is expected to significantly impact the sustainable innovation of the Lombard mechanical and manufacturing sector.

More about Spindox S.P.A

Spindox S.p.A. is an Italian leader in frontier technology consulting, specializing in artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, system integration, and the development of complex software platforms. The company is a key player in the Italian ICT sector, investing heavily in innovative technologies.

