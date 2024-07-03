Spheria No Longer a Major Bega Cheese Stakeholder

Bega Cheese Limited (AU:BGA) has released an update.

Spheria Asset Management Pty Ltd has ceased to be a substantial holder in Bega Cheese Limited as of July 1, 2024. The asset management company had last notified Bega Cheese of its substantial holding status on June 4, 2024. Details of the changes in relevant interests and voting securities, which prompted this update, have been provided in an annexure to the notice.

For further insights into AU:BGA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.