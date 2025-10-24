Spheria Emerging Companies Reports Estimated NTA Backing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Spheria Emerging Cos. Ltd. ( (AU:SEC) ) has provided an update.

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited has announced its estimated pre-tax net tangible asset (NTA) backing per share as of October 23, 2025, at $2.705. This figure is presented before the upcoming dividend payment of 3.8 cents per share, scheduled for November 14, 2025. The announcement highlights the company’s financial positioning and provides stakeholders with insights into its asset valuation, although it is noted that the figures are unaudited and approximate.

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited operates in the financial investment industry, focusing on managing a portfolio of emerging companies. The company provides investment opportunities and aims to generate returns by investing in a diversified range of smaller, high-growth potential companies.

