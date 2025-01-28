Spheria Emerging Companies Ltd Reports Updated NTA Figures

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Spheria Emerging Cos. Ltd. ( (AU:SEC) ) has provided an announcement.

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited announced its estimated Net Tangible Asset (NTA) backing per share as of January 24, 2025. The pre-tax NTA per share is $2.449, and the post-tax NTA per share is $2.358. These values reflect the company’s financial standing following a dividend of 3.5 cents per share, indicating stable financial management and a commitment to shareholder returns. The NTA figures are presented as unaudited and approximate, highlighting transparency in financial disclosures to stakeholders.

More about Spheria Emerging Cos. Ltd.

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited operates in the financial sector, focusing on investment management and advisory services, catering to emerging companies. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and aims to provide value through strategic investments in small and emerging businesses.

YTD Price Performance: 4.64%

Average Trading Volume: 48,355

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

