Spheria Emerging Companies Announces Estimated Pre-Tax NTA and Upcoming Dividend

Spheria Emerging Cos. Ltd. ( (AU:SEC) ) has shared an update.

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited announced an estimated pre-tax Net Tangible Asset (NTA) per share of $2.697 as of 22 October 2025. This figure, which is unaudited and approximate, precedes a dividend payment of 3.8 cents per share scheduled for 14 November 2025, with an ex-date of 24 October 2025. The announcement provides stakeholders with an insight into the company’s financial health and potential returns, although it is important to note that the NTA value excludes certain tax provisions and is subject to change.

More about Spheria Emerging Cos. Ltd.

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited operates in the financial industry, focusing on investment management. The company primarily deals with managing investment portfolios and providing financial services, with a market focus on emerging companies.

Average Trading Volume: 66,395

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

