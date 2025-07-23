Spheria Asset Management Acquires Substantial Stake in IRESS Limited

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from IRESS Limited ( (AU:IRE) ).

Spheria Asset Management Pty Ltd has become a substantial holder in IRESS Limited, acquiring a 5% voting power in the company as of July 21, 2025. This development signifies a notable shift in IRESS’s shareholder structure, potentially impacting the company’s strategic decisions and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:IRE) stock is a Hold with a A$10.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on IRESS Limited stock, see the AU:IRE Stock Forecast page.

More about IRESS Limited

Average Trading Volume: 786,745

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$1.42B

Learn more about IRE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue