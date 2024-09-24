Spheria Asset Management Acquires Stake in GTN Ltd

GTN Ltd. (AU:GTN) has released an update.

Spheria Asset Management Pty Ltd has emerged as a substantial holder in GTN Ltd, securing a 5.00% voting power with 9,804,607 ordinary fully paid shares as of September 19, 2024. This significant acquisition signals a growing interest and potential influence in the company’s future direction, making it a noteworthy development for GTN Ltd shareholders and potential investors.

For further insights into AU:GTN stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.