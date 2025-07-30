Spetz Inc. Begins Trading on OTCQB, Expands U.S. Market Access

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

DigiMax Global Inc. ( (TSE:SPTZ) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Spetz Inc. has announced that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol DBKSF, marking a significant milestone in its capital markets strategy. This move is expected to enhance transparency and accessibility for U.S. investors, supporting Spetz’s long-term growth plan as it continues to expand its presence in the Sonic blockchain ecosystem.

Spetz Inc., operating as SonicStrategy, is a company focused on providing investors with compliant exposure to staking infrastructure and decentralized finance (DeFi) strategies within the Sonic blockchain ecosystem. It serves as a public-market gateway to this blockchain network, offering services that cater to digital asset and blockchain infrastructure needs.

