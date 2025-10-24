Spenda Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Spenda Limited ( (AU:SPX) ) has issued an announcement.

Spenda Limited has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting, scheduled to take place on November 26, 2025, at Karstens Melbourne. Shareholders are encouraged to participate in the meeting either in person or by proxy, with the deadline for proxy submissions set for November 24, 2025. The meeting will cover the company’s financial statements and reports for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025, and will provide shareholders an opportunity to engage with the company’s auditor.

More about Spenda Limited

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$18.91M

