Spectur Ltd Wins Major Contract with Transport for NSW

Spectur Ltd. (AU:SP3) has released an update.

Spectur Ltd has secured a lucrative three-year contract with Transport for NSW worth a minimum of $787,428, with potential extensions extending the deal to nine years and $2.36 million. This contract, which includes advanced surveillance services, marks a significant win for the company, contributing to a remarkable 90% increase in year-to-date sales compared to the previous year. Spectur’s expanding portfolio of long-term contracts promises sustained revenue growth and highlights its innovation in solar-powered security solutions.

For further insights into AU:SP3 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.