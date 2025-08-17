Spectrum Electrical Industries Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Spectrum Electrical Industries Limited ( (IN:SPECTRUM) ) has shared an announcement.

Spectrum Electrical Industries Limited announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, which were approved by the Board of Directors. The results, reviewed by SHARP AARTH & CO LLP, indicate compliance with Indian Accounting Standards and SEBI regulations, suggesting stable financial management and transparency. This announcement is likely to reinforce stakeholder confidence and maintain the company’s position in the market.

More about Spectrum Electrical Industries Limited

Spectrum Electrical Industries Limited operates in the electrical industry, focusing on the production and distribution of electrical products. The company is based in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, India, and is listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited.

Average Trading Volume: 438

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: 23.25B INR

