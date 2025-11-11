Spectris Director Acquires Shares via Dividend Reinvestment

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from Spectris ( (GB:SXS) ) is now available.

Spectris plc announced that Alison Henwood, a Non-executive Director, acquired 13 ordinary shares through a dividend reinvestment plan. This transaction, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to shareholder engagement and may influence investor confidence in the company’s governance practices.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:SXS) stock is a Hold with a £4147.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Spectris stock, see the GB:SXS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:SXS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SXS is a Neutral.

Spectris’s overall stock score is driven by positive corporate events and a stable financial performance, despite technical indicators suggesting potential overvaluation and a high P/E ratio. The acceptance of a higher acquisition offer and strong interim results are significant positives, while the technical analysis indicates caution due to overbought conditions.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:SXS stock, click here.

More about Spectris

Spectris plc operates in the precision instrumentation and controls industry, providing high-tech solutions for industrial applications. The company focuses on delivering products and services that enhance productivity and efficiency across various sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 699,344

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £4.08B

See more insights into SXS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue