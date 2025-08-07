Spectris Announces 2025 Interim Dividend

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Spectris ( (GB:SXS) ) just unveiled an update.

Spectris plc has announced an interim dividend of 28p per share as part of its 2025 half-year results. The dividend will be paid on 7 November 2025, with the ex-dividend date set for 2 October 2025 and the record date on 3 October 2025. This announcement reflects Spectris’s ongoing commitment to returning value to its shareholders, potentially enhancing its market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

Spark’s Take on GB:SXS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SXS is a Neutral.

The stock score is driven primarily by solid corporate events and a fair valuation. However, financial performance is mixed, and technical analysis indicates potential short-term volatility due to overbought conditions.

More about Spectris

Average Trading Volume: 685,627

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £4.08B

