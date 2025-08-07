Spectris Announces 2025 Interim Dividend

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
Spectris ( (GB:SXS) ) just unveiled an update.
Spectris plc has announced an interim dividend of 28p per share as part of its 2025 half-year results. The dividend will be paid on 7 November 2025, with the ex-dividend date set for 2 October 2025 and the record date on 3 October 2025. This announcement reflects Spectris’s ongoing commitment to returning value to its shareholders, potentially enhancing its market positioning and stakeholder confidence.
The most recent analyst rating on (GB:SXS) stock is a Buy with a £3135.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Spectris stock, see the GB:SXS Stock Forecast page.
Spark’s Take on GB:SXS Stock
According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SXS is a Neutral.
The stock score is driven primarily by solid corporate events and a fair valuation. However, financial performance is mixed, and technical analysis indicates potential short-term volatility due to overbought conditions.
To see Spark’s full report on GB:SXS stock, click here.
More about Spectris
Average Trading Volume: 685,627
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: £4.08B
See more data about SXS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.