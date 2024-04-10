Spectral Medical Nears Tigris Trial Completion

Spectral Medical (Edtxf) (TSE:EDT) has released an update.

Spectral Medical Inc. reports continued progress in their Phase 3 Tigris trial with 101 patients now enrolled, and anticipates completing enrollment soon. Their product, PMX, which is designed to treat septic shock by removing endotoxins from the bloodstream, has been used in over 340,000 patients worldwide and is currently seeking U.S. FDA approval. The company is focused on efficiently managing their 22 trial sites to reach full enrollment and complete the Tigris trial successfully.

