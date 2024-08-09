Spectral Medical Approaches Tigris Trial Completion

Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) has released an update.

Spectral Medical is nearing completion of their Tigris trial for sepsis treatment with 126 of the targeted 150 patients already enrolled, and with a bolstered balance sheet, they are poised to finalize the trial. The company has shown a record enrollment rate in recent months and is working closely with their commercialization partner, Baxter, in anticipation of a successful trial outcome and subsequent FDA approval.

