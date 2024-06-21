Spectral Capital Bolsters Board with Strategic Appointments and Stock Options

An update from Spectral Capital (FCCN) is now available.

Paul Breitenbach and Samson Lee have been appointed as members of a company’s Board of Directors and granted substantial stock options as part of their compensation. Breitenbach received up to 30,000 options and an additional 8,000 yearly, with similar terms for Lee. Valued at $0.57 and $0.61 per option respectively, these grants vest over 4 years, alongside cash payments that start at $25,000 in the first year and double thereafter. Both directors have diverse and extensive backgrounds, with Breitenbach holding leadership roles in various technology firms and Lee founding multiple companies in the TechFin and digital asset sectors. Their appointments come with a four-year term and the option for both the directors and the company to terminate the agreement under specified conditions.

