Spectral AI Leadership Changes and Executive Compensation Update

An update from Spectral AI (MDAI) is now available.

Spectral AI, Inc. has undergone a strategic leadership reshuffle as Wensheng Fan steps down as CEO and transitions to the role of Chief Innovation Strategist to support technology advancement and facilitate the new CEO’s transition. Peter M. Carlson takes over as CEO, bringing a wealth of experience from previous financial leadership roles, while Vincent S. Capone steps in as CFO and General Counsel, leveraging his extensive legal and business expertise. Both executives are set to receive competitive compensation packages, including significant bonuses and stock options, tied to the company’s performance milestones.

Find detailed analytics on MDAI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.