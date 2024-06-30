Spartan Resources Welcomes Back Executive

Gascoyne Resources Limited (AU:SPR) has released an update.

Spartan Resources Limited has announced the re-appointment of David Coyne as Executive Director and Joint Company Secretary, effective from August 1, 2024. Coyne, with over 30 years of experience in the financial sector of the mining industry, brings a wealth of expertise from his previous roles, including his contribution to the merger of Red 5 Limited with Silver Lake Resources. His return is anticipated to be a strategic advantage for Spartan as they approach a production resurgence at Dalgaranga.

