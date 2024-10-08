Spartan Resources Announces 2024 Hybrid AGM

Gascoyne Resources Limited (AU:SPR) has released an update.

Spartan Resources Limited invites shareholders to attend their hybrid Annual General Meeting (AGM) on November 7, 2024, at 10:00am AWST, which can be joined in person in Perth or online. Shareholders are encouraged to read the meeting notice, submit their proxy forms by November 5, and pre-submit questions via email. This meeting will cover important voting matters and shareholders registered by November 5 will be eligible to vote.

