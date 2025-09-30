SpareBank 1 Sør-Norge ASA Concludes Extraordinary General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sparebank 1 SR Bank ASA ( (GB:0Q57) ) has provided an update.

An Extraordinary General Meeting of SpareBank 1 Sør-Norge ASA was held on 30 September 2025, where all proposals on the agenda were adopted. This meeting’s outcomes are in line with the disclosure requirements of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, indicating compliance and transparency in the company’s operations.

Average Trading Volume: 139,678

Current Market Cap: NOK66.37B

