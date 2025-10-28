SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Reports Strong Growth and Financial Performance in 3Q

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge ( (SPXXF) ) is now available.

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge reports significant growth in the personal market with a 12.1% annualized increase in 3Q, while the corporate market sees a 3.6% growth rate. The bank maintains a low cost percentage of 31.1% and a return on equity of 19.3%, reflecting strong capital discipline and macroeconomic conditions. The bank aims to distribute over 50% of its surplus as dividends, indicating a positive outlook for stakeholders.

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge operates in the financial services industry, focusing on banking services for both personal and corporate markets in Northern Norway. The company is involved in traditional northern Norwegian industries such as fishing, seafood, tourism, and retail, which are key to its market focus.

Average Trading Volume: 114,418

Current Market Cap: NOK13.81B

