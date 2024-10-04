SpareBank 1 Merger Leads to Key Share Allocations

Sparebank 1 SR Bank ASA (GB:0Q57) has released an update.

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has successfully implemented its merger with SpareBank 1 Sørøst-Norge, resulting in significant share allocations to key individuals associated with the latter. Nobel Partners AS and Bente Holm Mejdell, associated with the vice-chairman of SpareBank 1 Sørøst-Norge, received 6,445 shares at NOK 130.60 each. Post-merger, Dag Mejdell and his associates hold a total of 49,445 shares in the combined entity.

For further insights into GB:0Q57 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.