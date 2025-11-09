Sparc Technologies Partners with Dulux for Historic Lighthouse Coating

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Sparc Technologies Ltd ( (AU:SPN) ) has shared an announcement.

Sparc Technologies has announced a collaboration with Dulux Australia to apply an ecosparc® enhanced protective coating on the Cape Jaffa Lighthouse, marking Sparc’s first project with Dulux and its fifth real-world application with major coatings manufacturers. This initiative is a significant step towards the commercialisation of Sparc’s graphene-based products, showcasing their potential in highly corrosive environments and reinforcing Sparc’s position in the protective coatings market.

More about Sparc Technologies Ltd

Sparc Technologies Limited operates in the advanced materials industry, focusing on the development of graphene-based additives. The company aims to enhance protective coatings, particularly within the US$33 billion protective coatings market, by collaborating with major manufacturers.

Average Trading Volume: 75,268

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$17.02M

