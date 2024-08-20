Sparc Technologies Ltd Discusses Green Innovation

Sparc Technologies Ltd (AU:SPN) has released an update.

Sparc Technologies Ltd announces an upcoming webinar with Managing Director Nick O’Loughlin on 22 August to discuss the company’s innovative projects in the green hydrogen space and graphene-based technologies. The event aims to provide insights into Sparc’s unique approach to producing green hydrogen, its commercialization plans, and partnerships that could influence the company’s future. This aligns with Sparc’s mission to pioneer sustainable technological solutions across various industries.

